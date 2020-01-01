 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Sirius Buds

About this product

Hustler Kush Flower by Sirius Buds

About this strain

Hustler Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Greenworks out of Seattle, WA. These potent buds offer a sweet, earthy, piney aroma with fast-acting and long-lasting effects optimal for pain relief.

About this brand

Sirius Buds Logo
Sirius Buds is a tier 2 producer/processor of recreational cannabis. We are located in King County. We have a wide selection of award winning genetics that will satisfy any cannabis connoisseur. We believe that cannabis is a sacred plant with magical powers. We focus is producing the highest quality cannabis possible. Hand Watered, Hand Trimmed. The sky is not the limit!