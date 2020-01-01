Sirius Buds
About Sirius Buds
Sirius Buds is a tier 2 producer/processor of recreational cannabis. We are located in King County. We have a wide selection of award winning genetics that will satisfy any cannabis connoisseur. We believe that cannabis is a sacred plant with magical powers. We focus is producing the highest quality cannabis possible. Hand Watered, Hand Trimmed. The sky is not the limit!
Available in
United States, Washington