Sirius Buds

About Sirius Buds

Sirius Buds is a tier 2 producer/processor of recreational cannabis. We are located in King County. We have a wide selection of award winning genetics that will satisfy any cannabis connoisseur. We believe that cannabis is a sacred plant with magical powers. We focus is producing the highest quality cannabis possible. Hand Watered, Hand Trimmed. The sky is not the limit!

Flower

Available in

United States, Washington