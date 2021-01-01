About this product

There are soft and subtle notes of sweetness at the front of this mix. Gorgeous and true gold in color, this buttery, crumbly live rosin has lovely, gentle aromatics, but packs the perfect, hefty punch to go with them. Candied fruit, honeyed flowers, all who taste it can agree, this one has some serious flavors going on. An adventurous high, it gives you wings on which to take flight, yet it’s fun and exploratory. Fruitopia is the perfect everyday choice for the entire spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts.