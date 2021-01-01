 Loading…

Fruitopia

by Six Labs

Six Labs Concentrates Solventless Fruitopia
Six Labs Concentrates Solventless Fruitopia

There are soft and subtle notes of sweetness at the front of this mix. Gorgeous and true gold in color, this buttery, crumbly live rosin has lovely, gentle aromatics, but packs the perfect, hefty punch to go with them. Candied fruit, honeyed flowers, all who taste it can agree, this one has some serious flavors going on. An adventurous high, it gives you wings on which to take flight, yet it’s fun and exploratory. Fruitopia is the perfect everyday choice for the entire spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts.

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

