This cannabis hybrid strain combines all the traits of two firm favorites — UK Exodus Cheese and Emerald OG Kush. Kush-N-Cheese boasts very stable genetics that easily transmits its predominant cheese flavor with lemon diesel notes that linger on the tongue after just one toke. This strain can be used at any time of the day. Once smoked, the user will feel a happy and extremely mind-altering high, so it’s not recommended if you’re a first-timer. Like other hybrid strains that pack a punch of flavor and THC, Kush-N-Cheese is great for a wide range of ailments. Medical users may take a toke or two at the beginning of their day to enjoy long-lasting relief from stress and depression, and individuals who often experience that 3 pm slump may find that this strain is their new favorite remedy. It can also address mild cases of pain including cramps, muscle issues, or headaches. Both mental and physical effects are well represented here, as Kush-N-Cheese begins with a mental lift that’s joyful without being overwhelming. Your focus will sharpen slightly, and you’ll approach the rest of the day’s tasks with a new sense of vigor. As these sensations take hold of your mind, your body will experience a wave of buzzing that calms and relaxes you. Last but certainly not least, your high will include a case of the munchies, so make sure you have snacks at the ready.