Tally Mon
by Strane
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 43.4 miles away
There are many OG Kush varieties available in today’s market. They all have similar properties and terpene profiles. But every so often, one will show up that is just a little more special than the rest. SFV OG, an OG Kush from San Fernando, California, is one of those strains. Appreciated by cultivators and customers alike, one can expect a very classic OG representation. The appearance of these flowers can range from dark pine to light lime green. Connoisseurs will appreciate the traditional chunky nugget aesthetic accompanied by the classic OG Kush lemon Pinesol cleaner aroma. This Indica-Dominant hybrid will relax the user without causing fatigue. SFV is great if you’re alone or in a small gathering. Think board games and binge-watching your favorite TV series.
