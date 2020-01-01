 Loading…

Hybrid

SFV OG

by Six Labs

Six Labs Cannabis Flower SFV OG

About this product

There are many OG Kush varieties available in today’s market. They all have similar properties and terpene profiles. But every so often, one will show up that is just a little more special than the rest. SFV OG, an OG Kush from San Fernando, California, is one of those strains. Appreciated by cultivators and customers alike, one can expect a very classic OG representation. The appearance of these flowers can range from dark pine to light lime green. Connoisseurs will appreciate the traditional chunky nugget aesthetic accompanied by the classic OG Kush lemon Pinesol cleaner aroma. This Indica-Dominant hybrid will relax the user without causing fatigue. SFV is great if you’re alone or in a small gathering. Think board games and binge-watching your favorite TV series.

About this strain

SFV OG

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.