 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. OG Chem Cold Cured Live Rosin 1g
Hybrid

OG Chem Cold Cured Live Rosin 1g

by SixFifths

Write a review
SixFifths Concentrates Solventless OG Chem Cold Cured Live Rosin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Premium Solventless Hash Oil that has been cold-cured to perfection in order to preserve terpenes commonly lost in the heating process. This results in a cleaner, smoother product as well as a cleaner, smoother high.

About this brand

SixFifths Logo
Rejuvenating!

About this strain

OG Chem

OG Chem
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress and fatigue.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review