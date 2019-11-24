alexman227
on November 24th, 2019
Amazing color and quality. Each dab is as white as snow and is very smooth to hit.
One of our staple strains, we’ve grown this since 2015 and she continues to gain more of a following every year. Vanilla and cookies notes, with some light citrus mixed in, very unique. Very relaxing and calming effects but can also fuel your creative side. Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies) x White Nightmare
on November 24th, 2019
A cross of White Nightmare and Girl Scout Cookies, Nightmare Cookies is a hybrid that will lock you to the couch while delivering robust, uplifting euphoria. Nightmare Cookies exhibits beautiful purple hues, bright orange pistils, and an aroma that is thick with pine sap, earth, and sweetness. Enjoy this strain toward the end of the day to capitalize on its relaxing effects, appetite stimulation, and overall sedation.