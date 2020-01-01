 Loading…
Day Tripper Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

by Skagit Organics

Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.

We began as a medical collective of growers, processors, and dispenseries providing quality products to people who truly need them. We work hard to ensure the products we make are safe and effective. At Skagit Organics we are striving to be the premier processor of high quality flower and alcohol extracted cannabis oils in Washington State. We make all of our oils with organic food grade alcohol. We never use butane or other toxic hydrocarbon solvents so you don't have to worry about impurities in your oil. Our process leaves a super clean oil with a more complete terpene profile for enhanced flavor and more distinct high. We hope you love our products as much as we enjoy making them.