About this product
Notable Terpenes: Caryophyllene This indica dominant stout, dark plant presents crystal-laden buds and foreboding night-black leaves. With an element of class, she exhibits an earthy cologne aroma. Enrapturing it’s users into a deep relaxation as if coddled by heated black leather Cadillac seats, this is an exceptional late night smoke. Discover the mysterious nature, and let the soothing effects warm your soul.
About this strain
The Black
The Black is a strong 90% indica bred by BC Bud Depot. This strain dates back to the late 1980's, originating in California and on Vancouver Island in Canada. As characteristic of many indicas, this strain is optimally used for pain relief and as a sleeping aid. The Black was named after its unique growering characteristics: frosty leaves turn from a dark purple to black during flowering, reaching maturity between 8 to 10 weeks.