Notable Terpenes: Caryophyllene
This indica dominant stout, dark plant presents crystal-laden buds and foreboding night-black leaves. With an element of class, she exhibits an earthy cologne aroma. Enrapturing it’s users into a deep relaxation as if coddled by heated black leather Cadillac seats, this is an exceptional late night smoke. Discover the mysterious nature, and let the soothing effects warm your soul.
The Black
The Black is a strong 90% indica bred by BC Bud Depot. This strain dates back to the late 1980's, originating in California and on Vancouver Island in Canada. As characteristic of many indicas, this strain is optimally used for pain relief and as a sleeping aid. The Black was named after its unique growering characteristics: frosty leaves turn from a dark purple to black during flowering, reaching maturity between 8 to 10 weeks.
The Black effects
Reported by real people like you
56 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
67% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
46% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Sky High Gardens
WE LIVE CRAFT CANNABIS.
Sky High Gardens resides on 1st Avenue South, adjacent to Starbucks headquarters, where we hear the crowd from Safeco and Qwest fields roar. With such close proximity to downtown Seattle we are often asked “Why grow here?” yet to us, it is an afterthought. This is where we live, so this is where the plants take root.
Aided by cool Puget Sound marine air, our ocean grown buds are an inspiration for our hard work and represent our relentless pursuit of top quality.
Our commitment to excellence began as a medical operation, and remains the center piece as the Sky High brand grows in size. Quality cannot be forced, however by providing unparalleled attention to detail we create an atmosphere in which the plants are encouraged to thrive and mature to their full potential.
At Sky High Gardens, Craft is defined by taking the extra care necessary to cultivate in small batches which produce flavor and effect miles above the rest.
