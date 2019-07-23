 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. SkyBlue Vapor™ Glass Oil Cartridge – 510 Thread

SkyBlue Vapor™ Glass Oil Cartridge – 510 Thread

by SkyBlue Vapor™

4.98
$14.99MSRP

About this product

You are sure to win some style points among your friends with this exclusive addition by SkyBlue Vapor™. Medical grade stainless steel and pyrex glass are combined for flawless functionality with a timeless look. This premium atomizer is unlike many others; it is 100% leak proof! In combination with our “Click” Lock atomizer design, it is the perfect choice for a pocket sized essential oil diffuser. All essential oil atomizers come with a universal tank adapter. This means you can fill the tank yourself or unscrew and replace with any pre-filled cartridge with the same size threading!

lorida42

My first one had some issues but SkyBlue sent me a replacement within 24 hours. Very pleased with their customer service.

About this brand

Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof! The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door!