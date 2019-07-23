TigerfromTHENorth
on July 23rd, 2019
pyrex glass is the secret
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
You are sure to win some style points among your friends with this exclusive addition by SkyBlue Vapor™. Medical grade stainless steel and pyrex glass are combined for flawless functionality with a timeless look. This premium atomizer is unlike many others; it is 100% leak proof! In combination with our “Click” Lock atomizer design, it is the perfect choice for a pocket sized essential oil diffuser. All essential oil atomizers come with a universal tank adapter. This means you can fill the tank yourself or unscrew and replace with any pre-filled cartridge with the same size threading!
on July 23rd, 2019
pyrex glass is the secret
on April 17th, 2019
My first one had some issues but SkyBlue sent me a replacement within 24 hours. Very pleased with their customer service.
on March 21st, 2019
Makes my vape pen versatile.