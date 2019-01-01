About this product
Introducing the SkyBlue Vapor™ Pen Kit! We equip each kit with the SkyBlue concentrate atomizer. Taste every Terp™. Looking to vape something different? Easily vaporize all forms of Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential oils with just one pen! Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping. All of our atomizers feature “Click” Lock Technology. This means the atomizer “click” locks directly into the battery. No more vapes falling apart in your pocket! Very sleek and discreet, the SkyBlue Vapor™ pen is perfect for travel. You will never have to leave home without your vape again! Vaping is gaining ground quickly and so you will blend right in using our pen. No questions asked! Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.