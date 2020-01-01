 Loading…

Sativa

Delta 8 Vape Cartridge: Strawberry Cough

by Skyhio

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridges feature 1000mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically offers an amazing uplifting feel and calming energy, without being overpoweringly intoxicating. It tends to be much more functional than a Delta 9 THC, and is an ideal product for users who don’t like the anxiety, paranoia, and/or hardcore “stoned”/lethargic feeling that Delta 9 THC gives. Each Delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains: 1000mg total extract 950mg Delta 8 THC oil 50mg terpenes No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else Product Description Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material Coil: Ceramic Tank: Glass Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 8 THC oil with natural terpenes Amount of Extract: 1000 mg Extraction Material: Hemp ∆9THC Content: None detected Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

Skyhio is an affordable way to shop premium Delta 8 THC products. We are best known for for our line of delicious and powerful Delta 8 THC vape cartridges, featuring flavors such as bubblegum, cherry pie, and wedding cake.