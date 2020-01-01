 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Blue Magoo Sugar Wax 1g

by Slab Mechanix

About this product

About this strain

Blue Magoo

Blue Magoo
Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss. 

About this brand

Looking for that hydro you haven't found since medical? Agro Mechanix has been at it since the start of dispensaries and made the transition so you didn't get left behind. Tacoma bred, born and raised, you can count on Agro Mechanix to provide the highest quality indoor hydro, outdoor sun grown and top shelf concentrates to light up your day!