SMPLSTC’s CBD flower pre-rolls are an all-natural alternative to CBD oil. Our hemp flower is hand-selected from a derivative of the Green Crack cannabis strain and combines beneficial effects with great tastes. CBD pre-rolls offer the most natural CBD experience by bringing users back to the hemp plant itself.
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.