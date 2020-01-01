 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. GRN CRCK – CBD Pre Roll

GRN CRCK – CBD Pre Roll

by SMPLSTC CBD

Write a review
SMPLSTC CBD Cannabis Pre-rolls GRN CRCK – CBD Pre Roll

$11.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

SMPLSTC’s CBD flower pre-rolls are an all-natural alternative to CBD oil. Our hemp flower is hand-selected from a derivative of the Green Crack cannabis strain and combines beneficial effects with great tastes. CBD pre-rolls offer the most natural CBD experience by bringing users back to the hemp plant itself.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

SMPLSTC CBD Logo
WHY CHOOSE SMPLSTC? We create simple, yet groundbreaking products driven by our desire to do everything possible to support the human potential.