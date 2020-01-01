 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. KNGZ BLND – CBD Pre Roll

KNGZ BLND – CBD Pre Roll

by SMPLSTC CBD

Write a review
SMPLSTC CBD Cannabis Pre-rolls KNGZ BLND – CBD Pre Roll

$11.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

SMPLSTC’s CBD flower pre-rolls are an all-natural alternative to CBD oil. Our hemp flower is hand-selected from a derivative of the Kings Blend cannabis strain and combines beneficial effects with great tastes. CBD pre-rolls offer the most natural CBD experience by bringing users back to the hemp plant itself.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

3 Kings

3 Kings
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings’ potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain’s medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.

About this brand

SMPLSTC CBD Logo
WHY CHOOSE SMPLSTC? We create simple, yet groundbreaking products driven by our desire to do everything possible to support the human potential.