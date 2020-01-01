About this product
SMPLSTC’s CBD flower pre-rolls are an all-natural alternative to CBD oil. Our hemp flower is hand-selected from a derivative of the Kings Blend cannabis strain and combines beneficial effects with great tastes. CBD pre-rolls offer the most natural CBD experience by bringing users back to the hemp plant itself.
About this strain
3 Kings
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings’ potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain’s medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.