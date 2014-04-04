SMPLSTC CBD
SMPLSTC’s CBD flower pre-rolls are an all-natural alternative to CBD oil. Our hemp flower is hand-selected from a derivative of the Kings Blend cannabis strain and combines beneficial effects with great tastes. CBD pre-rolls offer the most natural CBD experience by bringing users back to the hemp plant itself.
3 Kings effects
Reported by real people like you
203 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
