About this product

(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies) GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with the Snap Five Pack ! Five Carts at an amazingly low $15.99 each Delta-8 THC Cartridge - HYBRID - 5 Grams ( Five 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges) Description: A smooth yet energizing Sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Current Sativa Delta-8 Cartridge Batch is Based on the Banana Split Strain. About the Banana Split Strain : Sativa-dominant cross of the famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert strains. Flavor: Insanely refreshing citrus aroma coupled with just perfect banana sherbet flavor Common effects: A clean level-headed high. Common Uses: Anyone looking to have a productive day, while still in a state of bliss. An energizing sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate. 510 Thread Battery Compatible Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Tests) Non-GMO Warnings on Website (Only available where allowed)