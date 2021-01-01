About this product

Current Indica Delta-8 Cartridge Batch is Based on the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain. About the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain : indica-dominant strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. Flavor: wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious Common effects: Quick Setting high that delivers a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. Common Uses: End of the day couch-lock and chill. Smooth piney fresh Kush flavored indica that will smooth out all the sharp edges of your day. With a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging, Snap EDC indica strains will leave you fully satisfied. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate. 510 Thread Battery Compatible Farm Bill Compliant 1000mg Delta-8 THC <.3% Delta-9 THC USP Grade Terpenes USA Grown Hemp Third Party Tested Analytical Documentation (Test Reports) Non-GMO Warning This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 THC may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption. Advisory Delta 8 is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. It contains <.3% Delta-9 THC. However, please observe your local laws when consuming Delta 8 products, as it is either illegal or not explicitly legal at the state level in some areas. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. This product cannot ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah. Disclaimer These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. Always check with a physician before consuming hemp products. Keep out of reach from children. Prohibited States and Territories Snap Delta-8 Products are meant to be marketed and sold only where legally allowed and will not ship to the following states and territories: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, North Dakota, Alabama Oregon, New York, North Dakota, and Vermont.