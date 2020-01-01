 Loading…

Hybrid

Cookies and Cream Purple Punch

by Sonoran Roots

Sonoran Roots Cannabis Flower Cookies and Cream Purple Punch

Cookies and Cream Purple Punch by Sonoran Roots

Cultivators and breeders of premium quality medical marijuana.

Cookies and Cream

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

