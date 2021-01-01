Dream Beaver Terp Sugar 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Dream Beaver
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Dream Beaver by Bodhi Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Dirty Hippy (an Afghooey-Blockhead hybrid) with Appalachia. With subdued flavors of fresh cedar and earthy spice, Dream Beaver deals a mellow buzz that lets you stay active, productive, and social. This sativa is a great choice for unleashing laughing fits and creative sparks on those days when your mood and motivation could use a lift.
