Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Dream Beaver Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Dream Beaver effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
47% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!