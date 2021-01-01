Golden Nugget
by Sticky MantisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Sticky Mantis
About this strain
Golden Nugget
Golden Nugget by Greenpoint Seeds is a cross of Stardawg and Golden Goat. The strain is emerald green with bright pistils and has a tart, sweet terpene profile intermixed with a tropical fruit and spice. Golden Nugget’s robust body buzz sticks to the bones, assisting consumers with stress and fatigue. Utilize this strain throughout the day to elevate mood and spur creativity.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.