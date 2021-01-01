 Loading…

  5. GARLIC MINTS - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
Hybrid

GARLIC MINTS - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

by STIIIZY

GARLIC MINTS - LIVE ROSIN BADDER
STIIIZY Concentrates Solventless GARLIC MINTS - LIVE ROSIN BADDER

GARLIC MINTS / INDICA · Taste: Musky, Spice, Diesel · Feeling: Calming, Happy, Relaxing · Description: This live rosin badder has a taste just like savory garlic with a hint of sharp mint. The high has a comfy overtone that will have you feeling kicked back and fully relaxed from head to toe.

About this brand

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Garlic Mints

Garlic Mints
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Garlic Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Garlic Mints - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

