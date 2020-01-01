 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  Blue Nina Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Blue Nina Pre-Roll 1g

by Stratos

About this strain

Blue Nina

Blue Nina

Blue Nina is one of Colorado Seed Inc.’s excellent Blue Dream crosses. This sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Nina Limone offers energetic effects and complicated fruity flavors. This plant has been known to grow into Haze and Blueberry dominant phenotypes, both coated in dense crystals and bright orange hairs. Indulge in this strain to stave off laziness and stimulate a heady state of mind that is conducive to creative projects. 

About this brand

Stratos
Pharmaceutical-grade cannabis infused products