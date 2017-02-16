About this strain
Blue Nina is one of Colorado Seed Inc.’s excellent Blue Dream crosses. This sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Nina Limone offers energetic effects and complicated fruity flavors. This plant has been known to grow into Haze and Blueberry dominant phenotypes, both coated in dense crystals and bright orange hairs. Indulge in this strain to stave off laziness and stimulate a heady state of mind that is conducive to creative projects.
Blue Nina effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
90% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
60% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
30% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!