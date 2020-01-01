 Loading…

Indica

Krishna Kush Pre-Roll 1g

by Stratos

About this product

About this strain

Krishna Kush

Krishna Kush

Krishna Kush by Colorado Seed Inc. is a Kush grower’s dream. This stout, purple plant produces dense colas rich with glittering trichomes. Combining elements of Lavender, Big Skunk Korean, Afghani, and Super Skunk against the in-house genetics of Gupta Kush, this strain creates a deeply sedative smoke that perfumes the air with pungent floral undertones.  

Pharmaceutical-grade cannabis infused products