Big Skunk Korean is supposedly a mix of Big Bud, Skunk #1, and Korean genetics originating in the western U.S., possibly Oregon, though it is unclear when it was created and by whom. It was used by SOMA in many of his breeding projects and is listed as a parent strain for Somativa, Kahuna, Lavender and Somango, among others.
