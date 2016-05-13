ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Big Skunk Korean

Big Skunk Korean is supposedly a mix of Big Bud, Skunk #1, and Korean genetics originating in the western U.S., possibly Oregon, though it is unclear when it was created and by whom. It was used by SOMA in many of his breeding projects and is listed as a parent strain for Somativa, Kahuna, Lavender and Somango, among others.

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Big Skunk Korean
Strain child
Krishna Kush
child

