Critical Mass CBD

by SugarTop Buddery

SugarTop Buddery Cannabis Flower Critical Mass CBD

About this product

SugarTop Buddery's Critical Mass is a well-balanced 1:2 THC to CBD ratio.

About this strain

CBD Critical Mass

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

CBD Critical Mass by Dinafem Seeds is a breeding collaboration in search of truly medicinal properties. According to Dinafem, this strain came out of a genetic mashup between the in-house Critical Mass and an undisclosed strain from CBD Crew. This high-CBD cross is known to yield an abundant harvest, but plan on supporting the plant’s vigorous growth before flowering. Dinafem recommends utilizing this strain for anorexia, insomnia, muscle pain, and depression.    

About this brand

SugarTop Buddery is a Eugene, Oregon based producer, cultivating Top Grade Tasty Flower and their own signature line of Pre-Rolls: “The Bats”. SugarTop is proudly releasing their new Stubby Bat Multipack and will have collaborative batches of shatter available in the future. Founded by musician/artist brother/sister duo Jarrod and Anna Kaplan, SugarTop is a community oriented business focusing on supporting arts, music and local causes.