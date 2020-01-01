 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Private Reserve OG Live Resin Sauce

Private Reserve OG Live Resin Sauce

by Summit Boys

Write a review
Summit Boys Concentrates Solvent Private Reserve OG Live Resin Sauce

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

As the name might suggest, our Private Reserve OG is the peak of OG genetics, once reserved only for headstash of high level cultivators, its now available as a Live-Resin extract courtesy of Summit Boys, the aromas of this extract are pure OG gas, leaving your mouth covered in a thick layer of sweet fuel terpenes with a heavy sedative effect, our Private Reserve OG is a perfect extract to relax with.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tahoe OG Kush

Tahoe OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

About this brand

Summit Boys Logo
Summit Boys prides itself on using only the highest-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable cannabis to produce the utmost in quality and effect across its entire line of Caviar Sugar, Caviar Crumble, and more. Our mission is to produce the highest quality hydrocarbon extracts available on the market today while always doing the most to satisfy the most refined palettes!