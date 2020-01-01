Motor Breath Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
As the name might suggest, our Private Reserve OG is the peak of OG genetics, once reserved only for headstash of high level cultivators, its now available as a Live-Resin extract courtesy of Summit Boys, the aromas of this extract are pure OG gas, leaving your mouth covered in a thick layer of sweet fuel terpenes with a heavy sedative effect, our Private Reserve OG is a perfect extract to relax with.
Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.