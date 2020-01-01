 Loading…

  5. Super Lemon Haze Sunday Goods PAX Pod
Sativa

Super Lemon Haze Sunday Goods PAX Pod

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Concentrates Cartridges Super Lemon Haze Sunday Goods PAX Pod

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Flowered by Sunday Goods. Powered by PAX. Our Premium Cannabis Oil is powered by the sun, infused with natural terpenes and twice distilled to produce a strong and diverse cannabinoid profile to elevate your Feel Good experience.

About this brand

Sunday Goods Logo
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Super Lemon Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

