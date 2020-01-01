 Loading…
  5. New Glue Live Resin Shatter 0.5g GG #5
New Glue Live Resin Shatter 0.5g GG #5

by Sweet Science

Sweet Science Concentrates Solvent New Glue Live Resin Shatter 0.5g GG #5

About this strain

GG5

GG5

Developed by GG Strains, New Glue (GG5) is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, New Glue (GG5) is known to leave its consumer “glued” to the couch in deep relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, New Glue (GG5) delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. New Glue (GG5) grows as a branchy plant with large buds.

