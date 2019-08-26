Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
Actual lemon characteristics in taste and fragrance with zesty citrus, and a little bit of a sweet finish to smooth out the experience. As for the taste, it’s everything one would expect from the name, tart and sweet like lemon candy. Perk up for this citrus splash of this terpene profile. It’s sure to leave you in a haze.
on August 26th, 2019
One of my favorites
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.