  Candyland
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Candyland

Candyland

by Sweetwater Farms

Sweetwater Farms Cannabis Flower Candyland

About this product

Candyland by Sweetwater Farms

About this strain

Candyland

Candyland
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Candyland, a gold medalist of the 2012 KushCon, is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.

About this brand

Sweetwater Farms Logo
Our tagline says a lot about Sweetwater's drive to produce quality controlled, Craft Cannabis. We believe that in order for our plants to flourish, it is absolutely necessary that each plant under our canopy be provided with individual attention from seed to flower. Stemming from our unique genetic lineages, enriched with our proprietary organic nutrient system, our recipe creates the most flavorful and aromatic buds on the recreational market today.