Indica

Primus - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)

by Sweetwater Farms

About this product

80% Indica -- Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene & Humulene Genetics: 303 Kush & Arcata Trainwreck Effects: Strong calming effects with a euphoric vibe (Happy, Relaxed) Flavors: Pungent aromas of cheese and ripe fruit (Earth, Cheese, Fruit) Suggested Activity: Movie Night

About this brand

The secret to growing organic cannabis all starts with the foundation. Our “living” soil provides an environment for organic life to breakdown essential nutrients which in-turn feed our plants naturally as intended by Mother Nature. There are many ways to feed cannabis, but we take pride in using only organic inputs rather than salts, chemicals, or anything that is synthetically produced. Not only is this better for our environment, but it also boosts natural terpene content. The most overlooked, yet essential part of the entire seed-to-sale process resides in the cure. Maintaining the proper moisture content and temperature in addition to the length of cure is crucial to obtain a smooth and flavorful smoke.

About this strain

Primus

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Primus, also called Primus OG, is a complex indica strain that combines Arcata, Trainwreck, and 303 OG. Each parent strain passes on something special to Primus: Arcata with its creative activation, Trainwreck with its long-lasting euphoria, and 303 OG with its sour fruit flavors. This trifecta of duration, fragrance, and quality of high makes for a potent hybrid cherished by patients and recreational consumers alike.

