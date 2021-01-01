Primus - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)
by Sweetwater FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
80% Indica -- Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene & Humulene Genetics: 303 Kush & Arcata Trainwreck Effects: Strong calming effects with a euphoric vibe (Happy, Relaxed) Flavors: Pungent aromas of cheese and ripe fruit (Earth, Cheese, Fruit) Suggested Activity: Movie Night
About this brand
Sweetwater Farms
About this strain
Primus
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Primus, also called Primus OG, is a complex indica strain that combines Arcata, Trainwreck, and 303 OG. Each parent strain passes on something special to Primus: Arcata with its creative activation, Trainwreck with its long-lasting euphoria, and 303 OG with its sour fruit flavors. This trifecta of duration, fragrance, and quality of high makes for a potent hybrid cherished by patients and recreational consumers alike.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.