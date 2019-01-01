 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Papaya Kush Distillate TC-510

Papaya Kush Distillate TC-510

by Temple Extracts

$40.00MSRP

Temple Extracts is proud to announce the newest products in our 510 line, TempleTerp strain specific distillate cartridges! Our Temple Ceramic (TC-510) cartridges include a revolutionary new 360° degree ceramic core & wick-less technology, featuring unrivaled terpene vapor performance & a sleek porcelain mouthpiece. The new strain specific, ecologically & sustainably grown materials are combined with vapor distilled, full spectrum cannabis terpenes in various unique strains.

Papaya

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

Sustainability, quality and purity are core principles at Temple Extracts. We carefully select our top shelf source material from our network of sustainable and ecologically-friendly farmers, all of whom are passionate about their commitment to the finest standards of organic horticulture. All of our extracts are Strain Specific, Single Origin and carefully handcrafted in limited edition small batches. You can always count on uncompromising purity with artisan, boutique, heritage and proven THC and CBD genetics.