Dairy Queen (Exodus Cheese x Romulan x Cindy99)

by Subcool's The Dank

Subcool's The Dank Cannabis Seeds Dairy Queen (Exodus Cheese x Romulan x Cindy99)

$55.00MSRP

DAIRY QUEEN (Exodus Cheese x Romulan x Cindy99) • Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Anti Depressant & Uplifting Mood Preview: Our version of the infamous Cheese strain with the addition of higher resin production and signature taste. This pungent hybrid will over power smaller carbon filters. Grown outdoors it has a heavy odor of tropical cheese. Very unique taste and smell combined with mood elevation. Great hash producer. Strain Description: Tested as Dank #1 Heavy stank, so strong trimming it can affect your sinuses and even your head. Its texture is off the hook, ultra gooey and medium density, my tester Minitrkn420 says “the texture is what I like a lot, it’s a superb bud” he reports the smell is sweet tarts chewy candy. This strain was released to testers and we could not be happier with the results. It has been described as Tropical Cheese by Happy Chief and everyone experienced amazing levels of resin production. It is not for anyone looking for a strain with low odor though everyone reports an incredible funk. The testers are blown away and long before we indicated the true parentage there threads speak of Cheesy smells and copious resin production. This was our goal with this strain and I am confident everyone that tries it will get a nice representation of Cheese with the added boost of Cindy. There was absolutely no sign of hermaphrodites even in the garden that received a great deal of stress! Phenotypes: Wide bushes with sugar encrusted cherry buds breaking of sweet Cheese Height: Short and Wide Yield: Medium Indoor/ Outdoor: Performs well in both. Best way to grow: Large topped bushes to prevent stretch and promote lateral growth. Harvest; 56-60 Days Sativa / Indica 60/40 Hybrid: Cheese X Romulan X Cindy 99 High Type: Relaxing and fun to smoke mainly due to its funky taste and pain killing effects. Taste: Cherry cheese and a very stinky plant.

Dairy Queen is a strain that truly lives up to its name with its unique cherry and cheese aroma—yes, those combine to make a good thing. Its flavor has a smoothness that many users describe as creamy, just like your favorite frozen dairy treat. This hybrid is great for day or night use as it provides relaxation without sedation. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this cross between Cheese and Space Queen seems to have up to three different phenotypes, so appearance can vary. In general, plants will be bushy and flower in 7-8 weeks. Dairy Queen’s unique aroma is very potent, so it may not be the best strain when discretion is required.

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.