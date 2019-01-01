 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CARTRIDGES - PABLO ESCOBAR OG (.5/1 GRAM)

CARTRIDGES - PABLO ESCOBAR OG (.5/1 GRAM)

by THClear

About this product

Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.

About this strain

Gorilla Grips

Gorilla Grips by SinCity Seeds is a hard-hitting indica-dominant strain not meant for unseasoned cannabis consumers. Bred from the well-known Gorilla Glue #4 and SinCity’s own Blue Power stud, Gorilla Grips combines pungent aromas with potent effects. It offers a solid yield and an abundance of trichomes, making it ideal for hash production. This strain’s terpene profile is a mixture of fuel, pine, and sweet, dark fruit, resulting in a one-of-a-kind aroma. 

About this brand

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.