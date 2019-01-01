 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
PR CARTS - GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)

by THClear

About this product

About this strain

Godzilla Glue

Godzilla Glue by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank is a blend of Gorilla Glue #4 from Amazon Organics and Pua Mana’s own Killa Kine King Kamehameha Kailua-Kona Gold. This sticky, tropical coupling produces monstrous green stalks with fat, resinous colas that reek of pungent earth and pine with a hint of sweet tropical breeze. Godzilla Glue’s powerful euphoria is suited for seasoned consumers. It can become rather sedative with continued consumption, so enjoy Godzilla Glue with care. This strain’s high-THC content and robust genetics make it a welcome challenge for strain hunters and heavyweights.    

About this brand

We are the industry leader in solventless distillate. We currently produce Disposable Pens, Cartridges, Honey Pots, Syringes, Edibles, Bath Salts, Joints, Shatter Sticks, THCA, Moon Rocks, Lava Rocks, Crumble, 50/50, and different types of battery kits! For wholesale or product inquiries, please contact us at ezsupplycannabis@gmail.com.