Godzilla Glue by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank is a blend of Gorilla Glue #4 from Amazon Organics and Pua Mana’s own Killa Kine King Kamehameha Kailua-Kona Gold. This sticky, tropical coupling produces monstrous green stalks with fat, resinous colas that reek of pungent earth and pine with a hint of sweet tropical breeze. Godzilla Glue’s powerful euphoria is suited for seasoned consumers. It can become rather sedative with continued consumption, so enjoy Godzilla Glue with care. This strain’s high-THC content and robust genetics make it a welcome challenge for strain hunters and heavyweights.