Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges
About this strain
Strawberry Blondie
Strawberry Blondie by Los Angeles Kush is a sativa-dominant hybrid with soothing effects and full flavors. Created by crossing the famous Strawberry Banana with a dose of fruitiness, Banana OG, this fruit basket strain offers a sweet and flavorful terpene profile with relaxing effects. Strawberry Blondie imbues the consumer with an introspective mental buzz and a deep body high that slowly lulls consumers into a meditative and peaceful physical state.