Breben06
on November 11th, 2019
BJ is always coming through with the best flower! Never disappoints. Amazing service too! Thank you so much!
$15.00MSRP
Boutique CBD Hemp Flower Hawaiian Haze CBD: 18.20% Aroma: Fruity + Citrus Trimmed: By Hand Grown: Outdoor We take pride in providing our customers with high-end hemp flowers carefully selected in the state of Oregon. Our hemp flower is sun-grown throughout the Pacific Northwest. We have taken the time to ensure that the flower we have selected is organically grown and pesticide-free by licensed hemp growers. High-quality specially curated Hawaiian Haze CBD flower at 18.20% from Oregon has a fruitful & citrus aroma and full-bodied smoke. Aroma: Orange & Flower POTENCY CBD Potency TOTAL: 18.20% FDA Disclaimer The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.
on November 10th, 2019
The Botanical Joint flower is TOP QUALITY and their customer service is one-of-a-kind! They treat you like family. Buying from them is a much more personable experience than buying from some large monetary driven company. Love what you do and how you do it!
Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.