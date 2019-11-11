 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Craft Outdoor Flower | Hawaiian Haze | 18.2% CBD | Hand-Trimmed

Craft Outdoor Flower | Hawaiian Haze | 18.2% CBD | Hand-Trimmed

by The Botanical Joint

Skip to Reviews
5.02
The Botanical Joint Cannabis Flower Craft Outdoor Flower | Hawaiian Haze | 18.2% CBD | Hand-Trimmed

$15.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Boutique CBD Hemp Flower Hawaiian Haze CBD: 18.20% Aroma: Fruity + Citrus Trimmed: By Hand Grown: Outdoor We take pride in providing our customers with high-end hemp flowers carefully selected in the state of Oregon. Our hemp flower is sun-grown throughout the Pacific Northwest. We have taken the time to ensure that the flower we have selected is organically grown and pesticide-free by licensed hemp growers. High-quality specially curated Hawaiian Haze CBD flower at 18.20% from Oregon has a fruitful & citrus aroma and full-bodied smoke. Aroma: Orange & Flower POTENCY CBD Potency TOTAL: 18.20% FDA Disclaimer The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Breben06

BJ is always coming through with the best flower! Never disappoints. Amazing service too! Thank you so much!

Righteousremedies1

The Botanical Joint flower is TOP QUALITY and their customer service is one-of-a-kind! They treat you like family. Buying from them is a much more personable experience than buying from some large monetary driven company. Love what you do and how you do it!

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.

About this brand

The Botanical Joint Logo
Boutique CBD cultivators and producers of high terpene craft; pre-rolls, flower, and blends. Licensed Oregon hemp farm nestled in the hills of the PNW at 1000 feet elevation. Our Flower is produced through regenerative farming practices creating the perfect homeostasis between us, our farm and the environment around us. We use companion planting and alternative pest management to be 100% pesticide-free at our farm. All of our flowers is hand-harvested, hung in a cedar-lined dry barn that is climate controlled. We slowly cure all of our flower, the wait is totally worth it. Every step of our flowers process from seed to sale is done in house by our small two-person team. When you purchase our flower and products you are supporting a small business such as ours and we owe our thanks to every one of The Botanical Joints customers. We take the time to ensure our finished flower, joints and blends are the highest quality boutique product throughout each step from selecting genetics, cultivation, harvesting, product development and the final inspection before each delivery we send out. Contact us today! We provide services to both the consumer market and the retail market.