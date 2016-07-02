The Botanical Joint
Craft Outdoor Flower | Hawaiian Haze | 18.2% CBD | Hand-Trimmed
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Boutique CBD Hemp Flower
Hawaiian Haze
CBD: 18.20%
Aroma: Fruity + Citrus
Trimmed: By Hand
Grown: Outdoor
We take pride in providing our customers with high-end hemp flowers carefully selected in the state of Oregon. Our hemp flower is sun-grown throughout the Pacific Northwest. We have taken the time to ensure that the flower we have selected is organically grown and pesticide-free by licensed hemp growers.
High-quality specially curated Hawaiian Haze CBD flower at 18.20% from Oregon has a fruitful & citrus aroma and full-bodied smoke.
Aroma: Orange & Flower
FDA Disclaimer
The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.
Hawaiian Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
