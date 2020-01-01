 Loading…
Hybrid

Gary Payton

by The Heights Co.

The Heights Co. Cannabis Flower Gary Payton

About this strain

Gary Payton

Gary Payton

A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted Cookies cultivar named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.

About this brand

The Heights Co.