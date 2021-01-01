 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bermuda Sour
Hybrid

Bermuda Sour

by The Re-Up

Write a review
The Re-Up Cannabis Flower Bermuda Sour

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

THC: 25.77%   Crack open this cannister and enjoy the creative and energizing effects of Bermuda Sour by The Re-Up!

About this brand

The Re-Up Logo

About this strain

Bermuda Sour

Bermuda Sour

Bermuda Sour by Deschutes Growery is a hybrid mashup of diametrically opposite strains. It was created by crossing East Coast Sour Diesel and Triangle Kush, and emits a complex bouquet of lemons, diesel, and earth. This strain’s cannabinoid profile contains just over 21% THC as well as touches of terpenes terpinolene, limonene, and ocimene. The overall tone and effects of the strain are uplifting and smooth.   

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review