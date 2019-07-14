Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Our A.K. 47 Cartridge may be a Hybrid, but its effects lean well into Indica’s territory. Sour and earthy tones create complex flavors, this cartridge will take relaxation to the next level.
on July 14th, 2019
I enjoy AK-47 to the moon. I feel like doing so much but I get over it with AK-47.
Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.