 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. A.K 47 Hybrid Cartridge

A.K 47 Hybrid Cartridge

by Tokin

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Tokin Concentrates Cartridges A.K 47 Hybrid Cartridge

$30.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our A.K. 47 Cartridge may be a Hybrid, but its effects lean well into Indica’s territory. Sour and earthy tones create complex flavors, this cartridge will take relaxation to the next level.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

CaptainSteve

I enjoy AK-47 to the moon. I feel like doing so much but I get over it with AK-47.

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

About this brand

Tokin Logo
Tokin is committed to be the best producer of concentrates and oil cartridges available on the market. What separates Tokin and competing brands is the high quality and consistency found every product. Every cartridge is infused with the purest and highest levels of THC and CBD to ensure every user is receiving the best possible experience. Many enjoy our products that contain oils which are well-known for relieving health issues and promoting overall wellness.