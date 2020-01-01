Dutch Hawaiian Blunt Pre-Roll
by TOP SHELF™️Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Dutch Hawaiian Blunt Pre-Roll by TOP SHELF™️
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dutch Hawaiian
Dutch Hawaiian is a smooth sativa created by crossing Dutch Treat and Hawaiian Sativa. Beautiful stinky buds offer an earthy citrus smell that carries into the flavor of the smoke incredibly well. This balanced high may send you into a cerebral bliss before sending your body on a journey toward the clouds.