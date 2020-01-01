Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Lemon OG 28 Pack 1g Pre-rolls by Top Shelf
Be the first to review this product.
Lemon Walker OG is a beautiful and complicated hybrid cross. With front-end parentage that consists of Lemon Skunk and Skywalker OG (Skywalker x OG Kush), this stimulating strain offers a potent cerebral buzz that transplants itself in the body with continued use. With bright notes of citrus and a pungent and slightly fruity undertone brought through by Skywalker, this strain is ideal for those seeking uplifting, mood enhancing effects. Also, this strain won 2nd place for Best U.S. Concentrate at the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.