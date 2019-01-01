 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pineapple Clear Cartridge 0.5g

by TOP SHELF™️

About this strain

Pineapple

Pineapple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.

WE GROW ONLY PREMIUM - ALL NATURAL 100% PURE