  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. TREE BASE KLEAR Citrus Kush Vape Cartridge 1000mg

TREE BASE KLEAR Citrus Kush Vape Cartridge 1000mg

by TREE BASE KLEAR

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Citrus Kush, an indica-dominant hybrid, provides a unique medley of sweet citrus flavors that are dominant in lime. While offering a bold, terpy flavor, Citrus Kush lends users an extremely mellow experience that can encourage creativity and positive thought.

About this strain

Citrus Kush is a fresh and fruity blast for the senses. As the name implies, this indica-dominant hybrid has a deep citrus aroma with darker, muskier tones that support the theory of some Master Kush genetics. The taste follows suit with a sweet and sour mix that will bring to mind a bright bowl of lemons, limes, and oranges. Citrus Kush’s effects will be strong in both the head and body, providing a mood boost that leaves consumers happy (if a little out of it).

About this brand

TREE BASE KLEAR Logo
Discover concentrates rooted in wellness with Tree Base Klear's line of clear, potent, and terpy cannabis extractions. Tree Base Klear is a pioneer in concentrates --one of the first to bring clear, distillate concentrates to the market. Tree Base Klear’s line of vape cartridges, crystalline, and clear syringes delivers a clean high every time. Tree Base Klear supplies extracts upon which the cannabis community can rely, and their methods render consistent extracts that express the essence of the original strain in every puff.