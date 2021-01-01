TAHOE OG TerpStrain
About this product
With an aroma of citrus, earth, pine and an earthy, lemon flavor, Tahoe OG is made from Limonene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-pinene Terpenes for a Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with Stress, Pain, Insomnia. A Hybrid strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints. FLAVOR: Earthy, Lemon AROMA: Citrus, Earth, Pine EFFECTS: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints BENEFITS: Stress, Pain, Insomnia TERPENES: Limonene, Beta-caryophyllene, Beta-pinene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
About this strain
Tahoe OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.
